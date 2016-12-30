2016 Business Excellence Awards
Two males assaulted at Sherman and Beechwood

Hamilton Police say a call came in around 6:30PM indicating an altercation started at Sherman Ave N and Beechwood. The victims noticed a group of people trying to steal property, the two males confronted them and then the assault occurred.

The suspects fled the scene. The two victims, one in his 20’s and the second in his 40’s, were both transported to hospital but were released with minor injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made yet.

They are asking if anyone has any information to please contact East End Division detectives at 905-546-2929 or Crime Stoppers.

CHCH captured some footage from the scene.


