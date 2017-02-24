Two injured after car hits tree in Oakville

Two women were taken to a Hamilton hospital yesterday afternoon after their vehicle struck a tree in Oakville.

Around 11:45 a.m Thursday morning, a Honda Accord was exiting a townhouse complex on Gable drive when it lost control and hit a tree.

Police say early medical assessments had indicated that one of the women may be suffering from life-altering injuries so the Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to investigate. However, upon further assessments the women were found to only have suffered minor injuries.

The area was closed for four hours as police investigated.