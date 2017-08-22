Two hikers rescued at Devil’s Punch Bowl conservation

Hamilton police say no charges will be laid after firefighters rescued two hikers at Devils Punch Bowl conservation area.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man and woman in their twenties got lost while hiking, and ended up on a steep cliff.

Workers guided them to safety using rope and harness. Paramedics assessed one of the victims for minor injuries.

Rope rescues at Hamilton’s waterfalls have come under increased scrutiny over the last year.

Recently, a woman rescued at Albion Falls was charged for trespassing.