;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two Hamilton Paramedics Fired

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News, Niagara, Ontario, Uncategorized
Tags:

2017-12-10-YOSIF

The city of Hamilton has fired two paramedics facing criminal charges in connection with last December’s death of  Yosif Al-Hasnawi.  29 year old Chris Marchant and 53-year old Steve Snively were charged last week with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

This afternoon their union president Mario Posteraro revealed their employment with the City of Hamilton was being terminated, effective today.  Posteraro calls the dismissals harsh and unjust action that will be grieved by the union.  Posteraro says”the city had a number options it could have exercised while the criminal charges were being dealt with through the courts.  Instead, they decided to throw 2 of their  Paramedics under the bus”.  Marchant and Snively had been on administrative leave since the shooting.

Al-Hasnawi was shot while trying to stop an older man from being harassed outside his mosque.  Witnesses including members of his family alleged that paramedics accused him of faking his injuries, telling him to get up from the ground.

It took 38 minutes from the time paramedics arrived on scene to when the ambulance arrived at St. Joseph’s hospital.  Al-Hasnawi was pronounced dead 19 minutes later.



LATEST STORIES

Two Hamilton Paramedics Fired

Hamilton police search for armed robbery suspect

Man sought in Burlington sexual assault investigation

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php