Two Hamilton men facing charges in attempted murder in B.C.

Two Hamilton men have been charged in connection to a past attempted murder in B.C.

A combined Special Forces Unit out west said they’ve investigated an attempted murder in 2015 of a man with gang connections.Police said both Hamilton men face charges in the unsuccessful attempt to kill.

Nineteen-year-old Knowah Truth Ferguson was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Police also charged 30-year-old Gino Gavin McCall with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police added that more charges against other individuals are expected to be laid in the coming months.