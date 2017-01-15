Two Hamilton men facing charges in attempted murder in B.C.
Two Hamilton men have been charged in connection to a past attempted murder in B.C.
A combined Special Forces Unit out west said they’ve investigated an attempted murder in 2015 of a man with gang connections.Police said both Hamilton men face charges in the unsuccessful attempt to kill.
Nineteen-year-old Knowah Truth Ferguson was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Police also charged 30-year-old Gino Gavin McCall with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.
Police added that more charges against other individuals are expected to be laid in the coming months.
Commenting Guidelines