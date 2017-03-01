Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Two firefighters arrested for fraud and money laundering

Halton police have laid fraud charges against two veteran firefighters, including a Stoney Creek man, who are currently facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from their union.

Warren Atkinson, of Newmarket, Ont., and Colin Grieve, of Stoney Creek, Ont., were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud over $5000, money laundering, and attempt to obstruct justice.

In a news release, Halton police said, “These charges are in relation to funds donated to the head office of the OPFFA (Ontario Professional Firefighters Association) in Burlington, ON on behalf of families of firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty.”

Police say between May 12, 2011 and Feb. 26, 2014, the two men helped families of retired and deceased firefighters apply for Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) benefits.

A complaint received by the OPFFA prompted an internal investigation that revealed several large donations made to the association that were never received, all linked to Atkinson and Grieve.

Last April, the union launched a $4 million lawsuit against the two men, who responded with a $12 million counter claim.

Atkinson, 52, and Grieve, 58, are scheduled to appear in court on March 29.


