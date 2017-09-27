Ch-Ching! Rewards

Two ‘extremely rare’ bikes worth over $15K stolen from Hamilton home

Hamilton police are investigating after two high-end Mountain bikes worth $15,500 were stolen during a break and enter in west Hamilton.

Police say the suspects entered a home on Dromore Crescent sometime between September 24 and September 26.

The thieves took a black Knolly Podium Mountain Bike valued at $7000 with serial number PD6M2338, and a blue and yellow Knolly Warden Mountain Bike valued at $8500.

Roughly $1000 worth of cycling gear was also stolen including two black POC Full Face Helmets, two GOPRO cameras and two O’Neal Sport goggles.

Police say the bicycles are “extremely rare” and asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen property.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Detective Constable Frank Bogdan of the Division One Criminal Detectives Office at 905-546-4861.

highendbluebike

highendpurplebike


