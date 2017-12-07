Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Two children assaulted while walking home from Hamilton school

Posted:       Last updated:
hamilton police

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after two young children were assaulted while walking home from school.

Police say the children were walking in the area of Parkdale Ave. North and Melvin Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

It’s believed a man in a vehicle was following the students and subsequently assaulted them.

No injuries were reported.

Hamilton police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and cannot confirm a suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Police are expected to release more information later Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Det. Sara Beck at 905-546-3856.


