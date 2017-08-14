Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says two Canadians were among 18 people killed in an attack at a popular restaurant in Burkina Faso.

Suspected extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the West African country’s capital of Ouagadougou late Sunday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, and three members of Burkina Faso’s security force were wounded during the seven-hour assault. Government spokesperson Remy Danguinou says the dead are “mainly women and children”.

Freeland expressed her heartfelt condolences and says out of respect for their kin they will not share the identities of the two Canadians.

This is the second attack in the last two years. In January 2016, an attack at a nearby cafe killed 30 people including six people from Quebec.