Stolen truck found outside Mount Hope bar during Grey Cup

Police have arrested two men after a stolen City of Hamilton truck was found outside a bar where the duo had stopped to watch the Grey Cup.

Officers were called to investigate a break and enter at the Glanbrook Township Roads Department on Binbrook Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the men had smashed a window and stolen tools before taking off in a city truck.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle to the Checkered Flag Bar and Grill in Mount Hope. The keys to the truck were found on one of the men inside.

Ken Stuart, 44, and Rodney Vanderzanden, 48, both of Glanbrook, have been charged with break and enter, possession burglary tools and possession of $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista 905-546-2991 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.