Twenty-three-year-old arrested after guns found in Hamilton home

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged after five guns were seized at a home in Hamilton.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a Gertrude Street residence.

Officers found four long barreled rifles, a prohibited ammunition magazine, ammunition and a starter pistol.

Jonathan Brady-Mordue is facing 11 charges including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.