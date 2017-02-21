The importance of wearing seatbelts during turbulence

Some of us tend to tune out as flight attendants give their safety demonstration before take-off but following their instructions could save you from serious injury, or even death. The Transportation Safety Board is highlighting the importance of seatbelts after investigating a severe turbulence incident on a Toronto-bound flight.

Air turbulence is a normal part of air travel. It can be scary but rarely is it life-threatening. But that was the case on December 30th, 2015, when an Air Canada flight from China to Toronto hit severe turbulence over Alaska. The Transportation Safety board says the crew made several warnings in multiple languages, asking people to buckle up but some didn’t listen. 21 people were thrown into the ceiling and to the floor because they weren’t strapped in.

“You wouldn’t get in your car and drive down the QEW without your seatbelt out. Why would you get on an airplane at 35 000 feet going 500 miles an hour in an environment that you can’t see without your seatbelt?” Dave Rohrer, Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The board says this incident should serve as a reminder to travellers to listen to seatbelt instructions. Dave Rohrer goes one step further and says you should always wear your seatbelt even if the seatbelt sign isn’t on. As these people found out, it can all of a sudden turn into something unexpected and you have to be ready for it.