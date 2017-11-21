After 5 weeks students are heading back to class Tuesday, after the strike ended over the weekend with back-to-work legislation.

Students will now have to cram 4 weeks worth of work into 3 weeks, with a shortened Christmas break and their fall semester extended into January. But many are concerned with how they will make up that time they lost.

The province is offering a tuition refund to students who withdraw from the semester because of the colleges faculty strike. The government also says students will also be eligible to receive up to $500 for unexpected costs like childcare fees, rebooked train or bus tickets, or rent. Students will be able to apply to their college for that financial assistance starting this week.

Students will have two weeks to decide whether or not they want to continue with the condensed semester. If they do opt for the refund the government says the colleges will be expected to foot the bill.