Trump’s 25% steel tariff leaves politicians & labour leaders scrambling for a Canadian exclusion

Canada’s metal producers are urging the government to push back on President Trump’s plan to impose steep tariffs: 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium. In fact, Trump baited his opponents even further when he wrote on Twitter that trade wars are good and easy to win.

There is still optimism that Canada will be left out of the new tariffs, or at least that there will be time to counter the attack. Canadian politicians and union members are lobbying to keep the status quo at the border.

“A lot more people have weighed in on both sides of the border and on both sides people are saying where does this come from? How does this make any sense? It’s gonna hurt both countries.” Fred Eisenberger, Hamilton mayor.

Eisenberger and the mayor of Sault Ste Marie are talking about an alliance of steel-producing cities here and in the U.S..

The U.S. President can only impose tariffs for the purpose of national security. Canada’s Prime Minister and Finance Minister have made this a point with their U.S. counterparts.

Local steelworkers say their union counterparts in the U.S. are lobbying on their behalf for a Canadian exception to the tariff. This, while the steel industry has been making a comeback here. Arcelormittal Dofasco is making more steel than ever and Stelco is operating again.