Trump threatening tariffs on vehicles from Canada

Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton, News
US President Donald Trump is once again threatening to impose tariffs on vehicles coming from Canada. In a tweet last night trump said “Tariffs and trade barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!”.

The same post referenced NAFTA talks between the US and Mexico saying “Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely and Canada must wait”.

There has been concerns about Canada being excluded from the recent re-negotiations on the three-country trade deal.



