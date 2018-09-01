Trump talks NAFTA

President Donald Trump has notified congress he plans to sign a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, if it’s willing in 90 days.

The message was sent after NAFTA talks with Ottawa failed to produce a deal before his deadline today. Canada’s cultural exemption and access to Canada’s dairy market remain obstacles to the deal.

Talks today were were coloured by Trump’s assessment of the negotiations spoken in confidence but leaked to the media. Where he said any deal with Canada would be totally on our terms, also saying he frequently reminds Canada that if necessary he will slap painful tariffs on auto imports.

The NAFTA talks in Washington will break for the long weekend and resume on Wednesday.