Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Trump orders investigation into foreign steel

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton
Tags: ArcelorMittal, donald trump, imports, president, steel, u.s. steel

2017-04-19-Trump

American reports suggest President Donald Trump is considering another executive order that could have an impact on Hamilton’s steel industry.

Trump is expected to sign the order as early as Thursday directing the Commerce Department to investigate whether steel imports into the US are hurting US national security, officials say.

A number of steel executives have been invited to the White House including ArcelorMittal, and U.S. Steel, along with the president of the United Steelworks union.

China’s excess capacity to produce steel is seen as a long-term threat to the U.S. Steel but an official said the directive is not aimed at a specific country.


LATEST STORIES

Trump orders investigation into foreign steel

Making their case before the LRT decision

Ketchup wars continue

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php