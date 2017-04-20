Trump orders investigation into foreign steel

American reports suggest President Donald Trump is considering another executive order that could have an impact on Hamilton’s steel industry.

Trump is expected to sign the order as early as Thursday directing the Commerce Department to investigate whether steel imports into the US are hurting US national security, officials say.

A number of steel executives have been invited to the White House including ArcelorMittal, and U.S. Steel, along with the president of the United Steelworks union.

China’s excess capacity to produce steel is seen as a long-term threat to the U.S. Steel but an official said the directive is not aimed at a specific country.