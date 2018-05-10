;
Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet next month

Posted:
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new details about his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump posted on twitter that the two leaders will meet in Singapore on June 12.

The meeting next month will be the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.



