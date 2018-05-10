Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet next month

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new details about his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump posted on twitter that the two leaders will meet in Singapore on June 12.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The meeting next month will be the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.