Donald Trump gets into a heated exchange at his first news conference

For the first time in nearly 6 months Donald Trump held a major news conference and it came amid the latest reports about possible ties to Russia. While Trump gave a wide ranging statement, the questions afterwards focussed on reports that Russian agents had compromising dirt on the President elect. Trump was clearly furious, denying that Russia has anything that could embarrass him and blasting the media who carried the story.

“I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting. It’s all fake news. It’s phoney stuff. It didn’t happen.”

When he was asked about one of the most serious claims, that Trump’s team had regular contact with Russia during the campaign he simply ignored it.

Days away from his inauguration as the country’s 45th President, Trump also weighed in on his relations with Vladimir Putin.

“If Putin liked Donald Trump I consider that an asset not a liability. They can help us fight ISIS.”

For the first time the President-elect acknowledged that Russia tried to influence the election by hacking the democratic national committee. Trump claimed that Vladimir Putin will stop ordering cyber attacks when it’s Trump in the White House and that Russia will respect the United States more than ever.