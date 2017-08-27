Trudeau tour surprises McMaster University students

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s southern Ontario tour made a stop a a winery in the Niagara region before helping students move in to the McMaster University dorms on Saturday.

It was pandemonium when Trudeau arrived at McMaster University for a surprise that students did not see coming.

Students were raving that their “day was made” with the visit. Trudeau even helped a new student unload furniture for her new dorm.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau stopped by Niagara College’s Teaching Winery to talk wine and vowed to protect Canada’s agriculture and wine industries during NAFTA renegotiations.

“We know there are tremendous opportunities for our wine industry to thrive in the North American market and indeed around the world,” Trudea said. “And we will always stay focused on exactly that.”

He also addressed the expected wave of refugees coming into Canada.

“We have a refugee process that goes though the steps whether someone is crossing the border or coming from a wartorn region of Africa,” Trudeau explained. “We will continue to insure that the laws in place are always followed while we continue to be the open, welcoming country that knows diversity is a source of strength.”

The Prime Minister’s last stop in the region was at the Winona Peach Festival where he once again posed for pictures with festival goers.