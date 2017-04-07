Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Trudeau says Canada ‘fully supports’ U.S missile strike on Syria

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags:

Airstrike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada “fully supports” the United States’ missile attack on a Syrian airbase Thursday night.

Trudeau referred to the strike as the United States’ “limited and focused action” in response to the chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians in Syria on Tuesday.

Trudeau issued the following statement Friday on the U.S. strikes in Syria:

“Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children. President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored. These gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue with impunity.
“This week’s attack in southern Idlib and the suffering of Syrians is a war crime and is unacceptable. Canada condemns all uses of chemical weapons.
“Canada will continue to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.”


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for April 7, 2017

Music Friday

Nutella breakfast recipes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php