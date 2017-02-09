2016 Business Excellence Awards
Justin Trudeau to meet with Donald Trump on Monday in Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to Washington on Monday to meet with U.S President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the two leaders will discuss the unique relationship between Canada and the U.S.

According to The Canadian Press, a statement from the White House said the two leaders are looking forward to “a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations.”


