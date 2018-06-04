Trio wanted for Locke St. vandalism turn themselves in

The three men wanted by Hamilton Police in connection to the vandalism spree on Locke St. have turned themselves in.

Police say Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 31, David Prychitka, 34, and Alexander Balch, 34, all from Hamilton, reported to police headquarters on King William St. early Monday morning.

The three are charged with unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

Lowell-Pelletier faces an additional charge of mischief in relation to an incident on Barton St.

Arrest warrants were issued for the trio on Friday June 1, as police announced three other arrests.

On Saturday Mar. 3, officers responded to reports of a large group causing mischief in the Durand neighbourhood around 10 p.m.

A group of about 30 people dressed in black clothing with their faces covered walked through the streets carrying a banner that read: “We Are The Ungovernables.”

They began setting off fireworks, damaging vehicles and throwing rocks at store windows.

The investigation linked the event to the Anarchist Book Fair which was happening at Westdale Secondary School that weekend.

Police had already arrested and charged a 31-year-old Hamilton resident for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.