Trio of thieves wanted for cigarette thefts in Hamilton and Milton

Halton police are searching for a trio of thieves who have been stealing cigarettes and tobacco products from businesses in the Golden Horseshoe Area.

Four shops were broken into during the early morning hours on July 1, 6, 23, and 30 in Milton. Police believe two male suspects were involved in all four break ins and a female assisted in the most recent incident.

Investigators say the thieves have been targeting convenience stores and gas stations.

“A larger build male suspect smashes a window to gain entry to the businesses and removes cigarettes and tobacco products from drawers and shelves,” said Halton police in a news release. “A smaller build male suspect stands outside acting as a lookout and loads the vehicle trunk with the stolen cigarettes.”

Police have released surveillance images of three suspects they believe are responsible for these thefts as well as several similar thefts in Hamilton.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Brewster at 905-825-4747, ext. 2428.