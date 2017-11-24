Trio poses as cops, steals $9K from Mississauga senior

Peel police are searching for three people who posed as police officers and stole a large amount of money from a Mississauga senior.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a woman and two men went to the victim’s home on Deer Run and claimed they were Peel Regional Police officers.

The trio said the victim owed a sum of money and the elderly resident handed over more than $9,000 in Canadian and U.S money.

The female suspect is described as white, 40 years old, with dark hair, an average build, and a polish accent.

The men are both described as white, with an average build and one of the men had short dark hair.

All three suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are appealing for video from nearby residents, businesses, or anyone operating a vehicle in the area with dashcam footage around the time of the incident.

Police are reminding the public that when officers attend any location and are not in a police uniform, they will always provide photo identification to identify themselves as police officers. They also say officers will never attend any location requesting money.