Trial for St. Catharines man accused of killing his grandson continues

Today is expected to be the last day of testimony for a St.Catharines man accused of killing his grandson.

Thirteen-month-old Kody Smart died in July of 2015. His grandfather, Brian Matthews, is accused of manslaughter. Matthews claims a dog jumped off a couch and knocked the boy over.

The crown has argued Matthews assaulted his grandson, but the judge now suggests there could be evidence to point to a conviction of criminal negligence causing death.

The crown and defence will present final submissions today on whether or not the judge is entitled to convict Matthews on the negligence charge.

The judge says it may take weeks or even months to determine a verdict.


