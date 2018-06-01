Trial over death of Wayne Millard

Dellen Millard went on trial today for the murder of his own father. The 32-year-old is already serving two life sentences for the first degree murder of Hamilton’s Tim Bosma and Toronto’s Laura Babcock.

Babcock’s mother was in court, as well as Millard’s mother, Madeleine Burns, who’ll return June 15th.

This trial started with testimony from Wayne Millard’s girlfriend, a woman who was his cousin, although not by blood, and whom he had dated in his youth, before marrying Dellen Millard’s mother.

Janet Campbell left court from an underground police parking lot, after testifying about what she knew about Wayne Millard’s death.

Wayne Millard was 71 when he died November 29, 2012. Police originally dubbed it a suicide.

But Campbell testified that Millard seemed happy in his final months, getting his new airplane maintenance facility running. They spoke by phone several times a day, after reconnecting that year. They had firm plans for Campbell’s birthday on December fourth, she said Wayne was more excited for the occasion than she.

She didn’t meet Dellen Millard until after Wayne’s death, but she emailed him after November 29th when she couldn’t reach his father. Days later, Dellen messaged back.

“He told me his father was dead and he told me it appeared to be by his own hand. I was stunned. I was totally, absolutely stunned.” she said.

The judge, who is trying this case without a jury, also saw crime scene photos of the Millard home at 5 Maple Gate in Etobicoke, including graphic pictures of his body, laying on its side, one hand tucked under his head on the pillow and the other hanging over the bed, where blood dripped down. Beside the bed was a bag, and a gun. detectives found that one shot had been fired.

Tim Bosma’s father said this is hard, and brings up memories, but he also feels it’s necessary. Justice for Wayne Millard. He’d also like that Dellen Millard never ever be released from prison. This trial is expected to last four weeks.