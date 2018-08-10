Tree climbing champion

Athletes are sometimes held at a higher regard, but in this Burlington woman’s case she actually is above the rest.

Krista Stratting is coming off her first International Tree Climbers Championship win and how is she celebrating? By climbing more trees for the City of Mississauga.

Stratting is an arborist for the City of Mississauga, but has also spent the past nine years competing against the world’s best at her profession.

CHCH has reported on her pursuit for the International Climbers Crown twice before, but only this time, she’s talking to us as a newly-minted champion.

‘It just worked out too well, like my climb was too I don’t know, I had a plan and it went exactly as my plan which never happens.’ says Stratting

Growing up climbing the sugar maple behind her childhood home in Burlington, Krista credits her win to sheer experience,

She continues to say, “I’d do well because I was strong and fast. Whereas now I’m a lot more methodical with what I do and how I do it and it clearly paid off.’

And now, she’s paying it forward.

Krista is helping groom the next generation of arborists. While teaching Arborists at Humber College is rewarding, it’s also a reminder on why she got into this unique line of work.

More and more women are following in her footsteps, this year’s worlds boasted a record 26-female climbers, “There’s a lot women can offer in this industry and it’s nice to be an example and be able to encourage them,”

Krista help start a group called ‘Women in Trees’ which helps promote and encourage women in the industry and those wanting to get into it.