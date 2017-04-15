Travis Bailey update

A Hamilton man mistakenly shot in the head more than 10 years ago is fighting to get back his government funding for personal support workers. Travis Bailey says he doesn’t know why his funding was cut off and he’s about to run out of the victim compensation he’s been using to pay for health care for the past year.

It was May 7th, 2006 Travis Bailey, a roofer by trade, had moved into a new apartment that week. Two attackers were looking for the previous tenant, Bailey explained he didn’t know the guy.

“Halfway down the stairs he pulled a sawed off shotgun out of his left sleeve, cocked it and I turned to go in, and he shot me right through the back of the head and out the face.”

He spent weeks in a coma and he’s missing a golf-ball sized chunk of brain, causing several neurological problems. At first, Bailey got 28 hours of home care every week. Then his home care hours were cut, down to 22 hours and then to six now nothing.

We asked the Health Minister to respond.

“There have been a number of offerings made over the past months and I believe the CCAC and the LHIN continue to make offerings to provide Mr. Bailey with his needs”

But his mom says that’s an outright lie.

“They won’t even return our calls. The Minister’s assistant hung up on me twice.” Cindy Bailey, mother.

“He has been using his criminal injuries settlement to pay for his own care. He has $2000 in the bank, but his bills come to $2000. At the end of April, it’s not going to be good.”