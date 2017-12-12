Trauma doctor questions EMS

One of Hamilton’s trauma surgeons is questioning why paramedics didn’t immediately take Yosif Al-Hasnawi to hospital. It’s a question the public and the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care are trying to get to the bottom of.

Dr. Frank Baillie has specialized in trauma for 20 years at the Hamilton General Hospital and has followed this story.

“In this case, if they had found even a small hole from a small bullet they should have taken him straight to Hamilton General hospital.”

Yosif was shot on the sidewalk at the corner of Sanford avenue and Main street east. According to police, paramedics waited 38 minutes before they decided to take Yosif to hospital.

“We have tried to encourage the paramedics, particularly in trauma calls not to spend a lot of time at scene. Rather to pick up the patient as soon as possible and take them to Hamilton General hospital.”

But in Yosif’s case paramedics took him to St. Joes, a hospital that was further away than the trauma center.

The first paramedic in Canada or the U.S. to be convicted of failing to provide proper care causing death under the ambulance act was in Hamilton 3 years ago. Paul Zenchuk was sentenced to 2 years probation and 200 hours of community service. The provincial offence carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in jail and a $25 000 fine.

It is still unclear if the paramedics in question have been suspended during this investigation. The City of Hamilton would not say. The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care investigator will finally begin their interviews with witnesses and the paramedics this week.

