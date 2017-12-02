Transport truck spills 36,000 pounds of coal on Highway 6 in Caledonia

Haldimand County OPP are investigating after a transport truck spilled about 36,000 pounds of coal after it crashed, Saturday morning.

It happened at about 8:12 a.m. in the area of Highway 6 and Greens Road in Caledonia.

In a press release, police said a 36-year-old man from Stoney Creek was driving a transport truck south on Highway 6 when he lost control at a curve in the roadway. The truck and trailer rolled over, spilling its load.

Police said the driver was not hurt.

The Ministry of Environment has been called after diesel fuel from the truck also spilled onto the roadway and into a ditch near the crash.

Speed is being considered as a factor.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Highway 6 is currently closed at Greens Road.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for about six to eight hours to allow for further investigation and clean up.