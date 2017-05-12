Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Transport truck driver charged in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario, Uncategorized
Tags: crash, Dunhill Tabanao, Frontenac, highway 401, Joyceville Road, kingston, ontario provincial police, opp

crash1

Frontenac OPP have charged a 37-year-old man involved in the multiple car crash that happened on Highway 401 in Kingston, Thursday, killing four people.

The collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 401 westbound between Joyceville Road and Highway 15 in the City of Kingston.

The pileup involved seven vehicles including four tractor trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles, one of which became fully engulfed in flames.

There were four people in the car that caught fire. They were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dunhill Tabanao from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec is facing a number of charges including four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

OPP say they continue to investigate the crash.


LATEST STORIES

Review // Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

Review // The Wall

Hamilton police investigating two car crash in Stoney Creek

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php