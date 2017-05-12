Transport truck driver charged in multiple vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston

Frontenac OPP have charged a 37-year-old man involved in the multiple car crash that happened on Highway 401 in Kingston, Thursday, killing four people.

The collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 401 westbound between Joyceville Road and Highway 15 in the City of Kingston.

The pileup involved seven vehicles including four tractor trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles, one of which became fully engulfed in flames.

There were four people in the car that caught fire. They were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dunhill Tabanao from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec is facing a number of charges including four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

OPP say they continue to investigate the crash.