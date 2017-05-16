2016 Business Excellence Awards
Transport Canada recalls over 10,000 Volkswagen Passat cars

Transport Canada has issued a recall for more than 10,000 Volkswagen Passat cars over concerns a grease leak could lead to a fire.

The affected vehicles are from model years 2012, 2013 and 2014. The agency says an underbody heat shield may not be long enough to protect the right drive half-shaft grease boot from heat on certain vehicles and over time, this could lead to a grease leak from the boot. If leaking grease comes into contact with heated surfaces of the exhaust system, it could lead to a fire.

Transport Canada says dealers will install a revised heat shield and certain vehicles will have the upper boost hose replaced.


