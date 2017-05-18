2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Traffic chaos

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 403, hamilton, highway, traffic

Gridlock snagged many drivers on the 403 Tuesday after a police investigation shut down lanes in both directions and because there are just a handful of exits on the 403, even minor mishaps can cause traffic chaos.

Roughly 100,000 vehicles travel that stretch of road daily, so an estimated 40,000 drivers had to find another route.

The superintendent of traffic engineering with the city, says the Red Hill could be a good option for future 403 traffic jams. If you learn of the closure soon enough while going down the escarpment, you could also get off at Copetown, take Highway 5 to 6 and then down to the 403, reverse that for going up.

The province is looking into congestion solutions on the Ancaster hill.

“It’s my understanding that the province is doing a review of the highway network, and there is consideration for a widening along the 403 and QEW which would help with the congestion matters.” David Ferguson, City of Hamilton.

The city is also looking at putting signs along the Linc and the Red Hill to warn motorists of upcoming traffic issues.


LATEST STORIES

Traffic chaos

Voter fraud allegation

Stunting over Niagara Falls

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php