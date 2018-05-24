;
Tow truck operators rally in Niagara to shed light on mental illness

Jeff Mckillop was 31years old when he took his own life last week. His friends say he had struggled with depression for years.

On Wednesday more than 200 tow truck drivers came out to show support for Jeff and to raise awareness about the dangers of mental health issues. They travelled down the QEW from Hamilton to Vineland.

His friends say that you’d never know Jeff was struggling. He always had a smile on his face, and was quick to help anyone in need. Jeff’s friends know he would have loved this show of support.



