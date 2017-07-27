Tossounian Court Appeal

A new trial has been ordered for a Niagara artist once convicted of torching her St.Catharines art gallery in 2012. The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled that the Crown Prosecutors and the judge failed in their duties.

Even after serving nearly two years behind bars, artist Jeannette Tossounian claims she is innocent.

Tossounian had opened the art gallery less than four days before the fire broke out.

In 2005, she was convicted with arson after a curtain was set on fire in her home.