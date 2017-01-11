Toronto’s worst traffic bottleneck costs drivers 3M hours in delays each year

A new study suggests the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country are costing drivers 11.5 million hours in delays and draining an extra 22 million litres of fuel per year.

The report released by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) says bottlenecks are the single biggest contributor to road delay, far outpacing traffic accidents, inclement weather and construction.

“Traffic congestion is a major source of stress for Canadians. Our study concludes that traffic bottlenecks affect Canadians in every major urban market, increasing commute times by as much as 50%,” said Jeff Walker, vice-president of Public Affairs for CAA National in a news release. “Reducing these bottlenecks will increase the quality of life for millions of Canadians, save millions in fuel costs and reduce greenhouse gases, helping contribute to Canada’s climate change commitments.”

The study describes a bottleneck as a severe traffic choke point where demand far exceeds available highway capacity.

Researchers collected and analyzed speed and volume data on highways in cities across the country to find out where the worst highway bottlenecks are in Canada.

The stretch of Highway 401 that cuts across the north part of the City of Toronto ranks the worst — costing drivers 3.2 million hours in delays each year.

Here are the top five worst traffic bottlenecks in Canada according to the study: