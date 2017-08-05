2016 Business Excellence Awards
Celebrating its 9th year, the Toronto Youth Shorts film festival showcases films from young Southern Ontario filmmakers with screenings on August 11th and 12th. When the festival launched it featured 19 shorts, this year its grown to include 53 short films split between 5 programs. Evan and Brigitte explore the specially curated programs that explore a wide range of topics like growing up, breaking barriers and embarrassing parents.

For tickets and more information head over to torontoyouthshorts.ca

 


