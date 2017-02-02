Toronto woman wanted by police may be in Hamilton

Toronto police believe a woman who is wanted on several drug trafficking charges may be in the Hamilton area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Yolanda Marie Meechan, 29, following a drug investigation last year.

On June 4, 2016, investigators executed multiple search warrants that led to the seizure of 12 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, 3.6 kilograms of marijuana and approximately $100,000 in cash.

Meechan is wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

She is described as 5’11”, 210 lbs, with brown or red hair. Detectives believe she is in the Toronto or Hamilton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).