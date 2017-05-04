Toronto woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter cleared of mischief

A Toronto woman charged for giving water to pigs headed to slaughter has been cleared of mischief.

Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, had pleaded not guilty although she admitted to giving bottled water to pigs in a truck as it approached the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse on June 22, 2015.

Shortly before Krajnc headed to court in Milton Thursday, she spoke with CHCH News at the site where the charge was initially laid in Burlington. “We’ve been fighting the good fight and we’ve continued to give water to thirsty pigs,” she said. “I am more than willing to go to jail for giving water to a thirsty, panting, suffering animal.”

Anita Krajnc surrounded by supporters ahead of this morning's verdict @TorontoPigSave @morninglive pic.twitter.com/EwuU7fKhEs — Diana Weeks (@dweeks_CHCHnews) May 4, 2017

Justice David Harris said he was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Krajnc willfully interfered with a farmer’s property when she gave water to the pigs.

Farm & Food Care Ontario, Ontario Pork, Ontario Federation of Agriculture and the Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario released a joint statement Thursday in response to the dismissal of the charges saying, “The Ontario farm organizations are extremely disappointed with the decision and are concerned that activists will be encouraged to engage in escalating activities that are a growing threat to animal welfare, food security and human safety.”