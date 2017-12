The National Lacrosse League 2018 season is officially underway. The Toronto Rock lost their season opener last week against the Buffalo Bandits by a score of 13 to 9. But this Saturday they have a chance to get back in the win column, when they will host the Saskatchewan Rush at the ACC. This morning Tim Bolen talked more about the upcoming game and the season with players, Brad Kri and Challen Rogers.

