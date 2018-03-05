Toronto police to update investigation of accused serial killer

Toronto police will hold a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the investigation of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga and Dr. Michael Pollanen, Chief Forensic Pathologist for the Province of Ontario, will update the media at 10:30 a.m.

McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, and the presumed deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44.

Police identified three sets of remains that were found in large planters at a home where McArthur did gardening work in Toronto as those of Kinsman, Mahmudi, Navaratnam.

According to The Canadian Press, Toronto police have recovered a seventh set of remains linked to the alleged serial killer.