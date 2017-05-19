Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Toronto police search for missing child, mother

Category: Toronto
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-month-old boy and his mother.

Chevon St. Louis-Patterson Jr. was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday near Allen Rd. and Sheppard Ave. in Toronto.

He is described as two-feet tall with short curly blonde hair. He was wearing blue and white pinstriped overalls with blue shoes.

Police believe he may be with his mother, 23-year-old Kayla St. Louis. She is described as five-foot-two, with blue and grey eyes, and red tinted hair. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and dark pants.

According to CityNews, Toronto police have said this is not an Amber Alert situation because the mother does not intend to harm the child. However, police are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on the pairs whereabouts is asked to contact police.


