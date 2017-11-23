Toronto police release video of assault in parking garage

2017 Business Nomination
Toronto police are hoping newly released video of a violent attack in a downtown parking garage will help investigators identify the suspect.

Police say a 50-year-old woman was walking near Bay and College streets around 6:30 p.m. on November 17 when she was followed into a parking garage by a man.

The man sprayed her with a substance and tried to steal her purse but the woman resisted. The man then began assaulting the victim but eventually was stopped by passersby.

The suspect is described by police as a male with brown skin, who is between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing a brown jacket and beige pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).


