Toronto police officers in sex assault case found not guilty

Three Toronto police officers have been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a female colleague after an Ontario judge found there were inconsistencies in the woman’s account of the assault.

Leslie Nyznik, Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara were accused of assaulting the female parking enforcement officer in January of 2015.

According to the woman, she had non consensual sex with all three men after a night of drinking and partying.

In June, the accused pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident.

Nyznik, the only accused to testify, told the court the woman wanted to have sex with him and one of his colleagues at the same time.