Toronto Police make arrest in Yorkdale shooting

Category: Toronto
Tags: shooting, toronto, toronto police, yorkdale, Zion Sankar-Beharry

zion Sankar-Beharry

 

Toronto Police have made an arrest in last week’s shooting at Yorkdale Mall.

Zion Sankar-Beharry was named by police on Friday, the day after the shooting, releasing a surveillance photo from the mall.

On Thursday afternoon, two groups of men had an altercation inside the mall.

That led to two shots being fired.

No one was shot but the mall was promptly evacuated for the police investigation.

The mall was closed for the rest of the day.

Police say 20-year-old Sankar-Beharry was arrested on Monday, outside of Trenton.

Sankar-Beharry faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

 

 



