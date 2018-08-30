;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto Police investigate shooting at Yorkdale Mall

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: shooting, toronto, toronto police, toronto shooting, Yorkdale Mall

Toronto_Police

 

Toronto police continue to investigate a daytime shooting at Yorkdale Mall.

Police confirmed shots were fired just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

“There was an altercation between two groups of men,” said Toronto Police Supt. Rob Johnson.

“One of the individuals discharged a firearm at least twice.”

Early on police said they are searching for at least two suspects but have since updated that to be as many as six.

“There was at least two gunshots that I can advise of right now,” said Johnson.

“There were at least three [people involved] on each side.”

Police say the people involved fled the scene towards nearby transit stations. 

Two people were injured but according to police the injuries were a result of the evacuation, not the shooting.

Yorkdale Mall will be closed for the rest of the day for the police investigation.

The mall is expected to re-open at 10 a.m. Friday.



LATEST STORIES

OPP investigate as ATM stolen from TD Bank in Waterford

Toronto Police investigate shooting at Yorkdale Mall

WATCH: Seal at Oregon Zoo makes new friend

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php