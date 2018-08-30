Toronto Police investigate shooting at Yorkdale Mall

Toronto police continue to investigate a daytime shooting at Yorkdale Mall.

Police confirmed shots were fired just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

“There was an altercation between two groups of men,” said Toronto Police Supt. Rob Johnson.

“One of the individuals discharged a firearm at least twice.”

Early on police said they are searching for at least two suspects but have since updated that to be as many as six.

“There was at least two gunshots that I can advise of right now,” said Johnson.

“There were at least three [people involved] on each side.”

Multiple suspects #1-M/B/20’s/black jacket(hoodie)/blue jeans #2-M/Mixed/20’s/Skinny/5’9/black handgun. No injuries reported. Witnesses call 416-808-3200 @TPS32Div ^ma https://t.co/63qxJARsGl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

Police say the people involved fled the scene towards nearby transit stations.

Two people were injured but according to police the injuries were a result of the evacuation, not the shooting.

Stuck inside the Yorkdale mall after shots rang out. A lot of panic and worry earlier but everyone calm. Am hearing this happened at the Starbucks location. #yorkdale pic.twitter.com/nDZ2VerZnY — Don Datta (@TheDonMud) August 30, 2018

Yorkdale Mall will be closed for the rest of the day for the police investigation.

The mall is expected to re-open at 10 a.m. Friday.