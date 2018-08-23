;
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser to team staff

Hayley

Toronto Maple Leafs have hired one of the top players in women’s hockey history to join the team’s front office.

Canadian national team legend Hayley Wickenheiser is the new assistant director of player development.

Wickenheiser represented Canada in six Olympic games, winning four gold medals and one silver.

The 40-year-old Saskatchewan-native retired as a player in 2017 after finishing as the leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been promoted to senior director of player development and Stephane Robidas will be the director of player development. Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have also been hired as amateur scouts.



