Toronto man stabbed to death outside Hamilton nightclub

A 33-year-old Toronto man was stabbed to death at a downtown nightclub in Hamilton and a murder suspect is still at large.

Hamilton paramedics worked to save the man’s life early this morning at Coco Bongo Lounge on York Boulevard and Queen Street. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said a fight between several people broke out at around 3 a.m. in the nightclub’s parking lot. One man was stabbed but police wont say where he was wounded, or what weapon was used.

Forensic investigators and detectives later arrived at the scene and appeared to be searching of a park across the street. Detectives said no weapon has been found and the search continues for the person responsible.

Both police and nearby businesses say there haven’t been many issues at the nightclub.

“I haven’t really heard any problems with them,” a nearby vendor admitted. “Generally this is actually a pretty good neighbourhood. So I’m actually pretty surprised that that happened.”

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack and say there is no concern for public safety.

They added that it is not known whether the victim and the attacker knew each other. But Detectives said the victim’s family does not want police to release his name.

This is Hamilton’s sixth homicide this year.