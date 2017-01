Toronto police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man in connection to multiple break-and-enters.

Police say during the month of December, a man broke into several commercial properties in and around the Leslieville area by smashing the glass windows.

Steven Phillips, 52, was arrested on January 9 and charged with 14 counts of breach of probation, 12 counts of break-and-enter, and possession of burglar tools.